Guest view: Financial transaction tax will hurt average Montanans

Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester:
When we joined the Montana Legislature, we made sure our constituents were being fairly taxed. We voted against things like increased taxes on gasoline and diesel fuels, as they would unfairly impact the average consumer. Montanans cannot afford to be taxed at every turn. Our state has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must defend our constituents and encourage them to save their money or invest for the future. This is why the financial transaction tax currently being considered in Washington must be opposed.
While this proposed idea seeks to hit Wall Street to pay for critical government programs, the financial transaction tax will subsequently hurt the average Montanans who have been struggling throughout the pandemic. In fact, it will hurt the average Montanan more than the people on Wall Street. We cannot let this happen. Our constituents do not deserve it.
The financial transaction tax is a tax on any buying, selling and trading that occurs in the stock market. Yet, this seemingly simple tax will have wide-reaching effects. Education savings accounts, 401ks, pensions, and everyday folks looking to invest their hard-earned savings in the stock market will be heavily taxed for doing a common and responsible fiscal practice. Wall Street can afford these taxes and still continue to make money while most average Americans can't, and their retirement could be postponed.
We hope you see the major concerns of this tax. We must work to increase investing and incentivize saving money for the future. An unfair tax like the financial transaction tax hurts most people while not actually addressing the issue it seeks to solve. Americans and Montanans cannot afford to have this bill pass.
This letter is signed by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell; Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings; Rep. Michelle Binkley, R-Hamilton; and Rep. Terry Moore, R-Billings.