Guest view: Fight over copper mine near Smith River is not over

This past summer, folks from across Montana and around the country fished for wild trout while the cool, clean waters of the Smith River flowed underneath them. They sat around campfires, telling stories of good times gone by with friends and family while their kids played nearby, making wishes on stars. They sat under the shade of massive limestone cliffs, cooling off after a hike to the canyon rim where they passed by Native American cultural sites as they climbed to some of the most picturesque views in Montana.

They traveled to the Smith River valley for solitude, recreation, and relaxation. They spent money on guides, groceries, and gas, preparing for a vacation that many can only dream of. They came from all walks of life with truly only one thing in common — their love for the Smith River. It’s Montana’s premier recreational float, winding north from White Sulphur Springs to just outside of Great Falls, flowing approximately 60 miles through a deep canyon devoid of any major development and replete with wildlife.