Guest view: Federal government doesn't 'own' land

No one has worked harder to protect & regain the use of public lands by the public than Rep. Steve Gunderson. So, to say that he, via HB 320, aims to limit such access is misinformed & wrong. No one has closed more trails, roads & resource use than federal land agencies and outside ‘green’ interest groups.
The notion that the federal government "owns" land is a misnomer. Like much of our history, the facts on this issue have been lost, twisted and misconstrued. When statehood was granted to the various western states, they had neither the administrative ability nor finances to manage/care for their huge expanses of land. So they asked the federal gov for some ‘temporary help’ until they could handle the job themselves. Said lands were never ‘federal lands.’ They were always state lands. For a variety of reasons, the feds basically just ‘took over.’ (See the book: How the West Was Lost by Wm. C. Hayward).
From the earliest days of the public land concept (Teddy Roosevelt) to the Taylor Grazing Act, etc., the goal was that said lands be "used for the benefit of all citizens" — via the harvesting of timber for homes, mining for manufacturing, livestock grazing for food, leather, wool ... and secondarily, recreation. They were not to be locked up for the benefit the few.
Somehow, we’ve now gotten the whole equation backward. The notion that the state has no authority to "acquire" federal lands (lands which were the states’ to begin with) is flat wrong.
The management of state lands was never properly returned to the states and we now have the behemoth known as ‘federal lands.’ With the creation of federal agencies like the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, etc., the cancer started and grew. From their inception they were supposed to "pay their way." All employee wages/benefits, facilities, equipment, etc., were to be paid for via the proceeds from resource management and sales. (timber, mining, grazing fees & recreational use.) We’ve come a long way, baby — but not in the right/best direction.
Such federal agencies are now a black hole of taxpayer-funded mismanagement & waste – replete with countless, enormous problems. State lands are, by and large, much better & more efficiently managed. To think that "only the feds can handle/pay for the cost of wildfire control" is laughable.
The federal government has NO money...to date, it is $28 trillion in debt. Every man, woman & child in America owes over $84,000 each. When U.S. debt holders (China, Japan & the U.S. citizenry) call in those loans, what do you think will happen to public lands? (And we will have no say in the matter.)
The real reason we must put public land management under state control is to stop the endless cash-cow lawsuits employed by radical, ‘green’ front groups. State lands are under the control of Montana Environmental Policy Act...NOT the federal NEPA. The latter is an endless "pot o' gold" for lawyers/special interest groups; the former has no such deep pockets. As always, follow the money ... and the power.
Considering the severe housing shortage, our near-total dependence on overseas (China) minerals and a burgeoning population to feed, maybe OUR public lands should get back on track and do what they were always supposed to do — benefit ALL of the public.
Many counties in the west are 70-90% ‘federal lands’ which do not pay their way...not even close.
How are western communities supposed to fund schools, roads, libraries and social programs with a minuscule tax base? Answer: High property taxes on those with private land. Perhaps Montana should learn from her neighbor, Wyoming, who ties such funding to resource extraction. They have good schools, highways, etc. Their counties aren’t nearly broke. Their towns are vibrant.
The now hackneyed adage, ‘keep public lands in public hands,’ has rather lost relevance. Just
what does ‘public’ mean? Huge, well funded (often out of state & foreign) green front groups and radical environmentalists call the shots...not we the general public. The tail is wagging the dog.
Federal agencies, controlled by such groups, have shut down more trails, roads, etc. than anyone else ... just because they can ... or can they?
Returning (some) public land control to its rightful, lawful place (the states) will be difficult, but mostly because the federal leviathan created will be hard to dismantle, reduce and transfer.