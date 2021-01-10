Guest view: Faith leaders urge Governor Gianforte to keep mask mandate

Dear Governor Gianforte:
We are a group of pastors, priests, rabbis, chaplains, elders and faith leaders across the state of Montana who are hopeful about our future as you start in this new job. However, we are also weary and worn, as we have been walking with hundreds of individuals and families through the impacts of COVID-19, either directly or with family members or friends.
For many of us this is the worst combination of isolation, anxiety, despair and grief that we've seen in our lives. We are hopeful that the vaccine will turn things around, but all indications suggest that the next two to three months will be difficult and dangerous for many Montanans.
We empathize with the calls to lift the mask mandate based on the values of personal freedom and responsibility. Perhaps this would be OK if the people taking risks only risk their own health. However, multiple studies and health professionals across our country are clear that not wearing a mask or wearing one incorrectly creates risk for others, and this has contributed greatly to our crisis. It would be great if we could expect that people would act responsibly without external regulations, but we know that thousands of our fellow citizens will not wear masks unless mandated to do so.
As people of faith, our greatest values are to love God and love our neighbors. Today, loving our neighbor means protecting those who are vulnerable from contracting this virus. Even healthy adults are vulnerable. The vulnerable are our parents, spouses, children, extended families, and neighbors. We know that wearing masks will save many of the lives of our neighbors in need. The cost is merely a temporary inconvenience that all of us should embrace as a way to protect our neighbors, as well as ourselves.
Please consider keeping the mask mandate in place as long as needed for the sake of our neighbors in need. We look forward to working with you in the months and years to come.
This opinion is signed by:
Rabbi Laurie Franklin
Student Rabbi Erik Uriarte,
The Rev. Deacon Donna Gleaves
Rev. John Lund
Rev. Sarah Clark
Jody McDevitt
Rabbi Francine Roston,
The Rev. Jean Collins,
Rev. Jessica Crist, Retired Bishop
Jasmine Krotkov - Montana Gathering of Friends
David H. Rommereim
Katherine Northup,
Patricia Bik
Margie MacDonald
Linnea Wang
Pamela Sue Carroll
Gordon Whirry
William Sappington, Pastor
Bruce Cowgill
Jim Humphrey
Donna Williams, Research Associate
Noorjahan Parwana
Maren Marchesini, Director of Worship and Music
Rep. Kathy Kelker
The Rev. Roxanne Klingensmith
Starshine, voter
Melissa Clark and
Johnelle Howanach CHM
Nick Salmon
Lucretia Humphrey, The society of Religious Friends(Quakers)
Marilyn Ryan, former legislator
Suzanne Bratsky, Elder
Paula Evitts
Kate Weiss, Psychotherapist
Derik Reed
Rev. John Daniels, pastor,
Claire O. Leonard, MD
Rev. Mary Wellemeyer
Rev. Jean Larson, retired
Rev. Peter Shober
Rev. Arne Bergland, pastor
Rev. Gretchen Strohmaier
Fr Rob Spaliatsos
Judy Visscher - Montana Gathering of Friends
Linda Tracy-Montana Gathering of Friends
Chris Muste-Montana Gathering of Friends
Robin Whyatt-Montana Gathering of Friends
Jack Rowan-Montana Gathering of Friends
Dharmacarya Greg Grallo
Rev. Dr. Jennifer Yocum, senior pastor
Chaplain Dan Dixson, M.Div., BCC, CT
Kaylie Ines (Intern Pastor)
Rev. Laura Folkwein, MSW, Associate Pastor,
Geoffrey Poole, Montana Gathering of Friends
Pastor Chris Flohr
James Waddell, Spiritual Care Director
The Rev. Thomas R. Lee
Rev. Dr. Marc Ian Stewart, Conference Minister
Roger Lynn, Pastor
Rev. Tom Peterman
Kenneth Crouch
Rev. Dr. Barbara E Miner
Margie Fiedler, Executive Director, FLBC
Barbara Gulick, Minister
Rev. Wendy Brown
Kyle Lefler
Rt Rev Marty Stebbins, Bishop
The Rev. Robin Biffle
The Rev. Canon Gary Waddingham, retired
The Reverend Sue Eades, retired
Rev. Kimberly Woeste, Chaplain
The Rev. Valerie Webster
Lisa K. Harmon, Senior Pastor
The Rev. Gerald Jasmer
The Rev. Jane Shipp
The Rev. Miriam Schmidt
Joan Erickson, clergy
The Rev. Joan Yetter, Priest
Rev. Amy M. Carter
The Rev. Karen Gail King
Dr. Clark Sherman
The Reverend Tim Ljunggren; Rector,
Randy Pendergraft, Rector,
Rev. Jim Petersen
Rev. Stephen C Day
Rev. Dr. Laurie Jungling (Bishop)
Pastor Daniel Disch
Rev. Carol L. Seilhymer
The Rev. William P. Baumgarten
Rev.Thomas W King, chaplain
Rev. Wendy Brown
Rev. Janis Hansen
Rev. Steve Oreskovich
The Rev. Canon J. C. Roberts
Richard Tardiff, Interim Priest
The Reverend Canon Bradley S. Wirth
Rev. Terri Ann Grotzinger, Rector
Sara MacGilvra Branom - Member In Discernment
Catherine Scribner, Chaplain
The Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson
The Rev. David Gunderson
Rev. Ruth Baker
The Rev Pattiann Bennett
The Rev. Theresa Kelley
Kohn C. Board, Retired Episcopal Deacon
Rev. Jesse Richard Weaver (retired)
Sister Ann Schoch, SSND
Rev. Cheryl Stewart, pastor
Rev. Courtney D. Arntzen, Community Chaplain
The Ven. Dorcie Kafka Dvarishkis, Archdeacon
Rev. Jesse Richard Weaver (retired)
Rev. Jaime Leonard
Rev Gail Greener
Susan Price
Zara Renander - Chaplain
Pastor Peter Erickson
Rev. Janice Springer
Rev. Dan E. Heskett
Dr Randall Leisey, Hospice Spiritual Counselor
Kris Hall, Elder,
Rev. Greg Karlsgodt
Rev. Susan K. DeBree
The Very Rev. Scott Anderson, Dean
Rev. Deborah Christine,
Rev. Margaret Gillikin, Lead Pastor
Rev. Marcia Lauzon, Deacon
Rev. Tonya Whaley
Martin H. Siebert,
The Rev. Dr. Carolyn Rosen
The Rev. Brenda McLellan, Retired
The Rev. Bryan Beveridge
The Rev. Melinda St.Clair, Rector (Priest)
Linda Fritz, Ordained Elder, UMC
Fr D Gregory Smith
Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson
Rabbi Mark Kula
Rev. Tyler Amundson, Lead Pastor
Rev. Eric Strader
The Rev. Tamara Bull
Stephen Schmidt, Lead Pastor
Fr. Rudolph Bullman, ret.
State Rep. Danny Tenenbaum
The Reverend Kristin Orr, Rector
Kristin Freeman
Rev. Waveland King, Pastor
Pastor Dee Anna
Pastor Jim Heikes
Allen Sasser-Goehner, ELCA Deacon
The Rev Gregory V. Holler-Dinsmore
Richard Tardiff, Interim Priest
Rev. Natalie Faltin
Mary Jo Quinn, SCL
Christina Vierra McGill, s
Alex Benz, Jessica
Heirigs-J. Hossack
Steven Sinskichott, Rev. Julie King
Sarah Kries-
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe,
Rev. Gary Geiman
Reverend Ed Hislop, Pastor Candice Haster, Teacher
Kellie French,Pastor Val Colenso
Rev. Lynne Spencer-Smith, Pastor
Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner
Raymond Guest, teacher
Raymond D. Brown, Retired Dean, St. Peter's Cathedral
Patricia A Hogan
Sharon Patton-Griffin
Pastor Sara Neff
Rev Carol L Ramseth, retired
Rev Dr Mark R Ramseth, retired bishop
Sue Furey, lay person
Antoine Incashola, Sr.
The Reverend Canon Glen Gleaves,
Jean Woessner, Lay Leader
Kristin Freeman
Carlee Wood
Jill Borden, retired clergy
Shannon Bates
