Guest view: Expanding educational options for children

This donation cap is by far the lowest among the 19 states that have enacted scholarship tax credit programs, and it creates a needless obstacle to growth and opportunity. The state already limits the total credits available under the program each year, which means that restricting how much individual donors can give under that overall cap serves no fiscal purpose.

The bill would also make a handful of other changes — simplifying the donation process, modifying some programmatic requirements, etc. All this serves to streamline the program to run as efficiently as possible. The goal of this is to direct as much money as possible to as many students and families in need, which means finding ways to keep costs low.

This year is a particularly important time to focus on expanding educational opportunities for Montana students. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Espinoza coincided with perhaps the most challenging year in living memory for students, families, and schools. Through the disruption of jobs, learning, and life in general, the pandemic has laid bare a deep and pressing need to improve and expand the educational flexibility available to families facing shifting and unpredictable circumstances.