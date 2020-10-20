Guest view: Ex-superintendents say Romano will advocate for education

For 28 years, we had the great honor of serving Montana as Superintendents of Public Instruction. In that time, we increased funding for Montana’s public schools, improved graduation rates and defended our public education system against those who would privatize it.

Unfortunately, the current officeholder, Elsie Arntzen, has spent the last four years unraveling all our past achievements — and if she gets four more years, there might not be much left to defend.

When our public schools have needed her most, she has been nowhere to be found. The last four years, she has spent more time attending private school rallies, applauding budget proposals that would cut millions from Montana’s public schools, mismanaging her office, and illegally diverting aid to private and for profit schools.

We’ve never been able to count on Arntzen to do what’s right for our children, and we certainly can’t count on her when the stakes are this high. In this critical time, we need a leader at the Office of Public Instruction who will advocate for our schools and students. That person is Melissa Romano.