Guest view: 'Equity' is an educational concept, and a political football

This is the second of two op Eds by Mary Sheehy Moe on the "equity" debate in Montana education.

There are only two things you need to know about the “equity” debate playing out in Montana K-12 education meetings of late. First and foremost, the argument is absurd.

It always goes the same way. The pros explain what they mean by “equity” — recognizing challenges that impede some students’ learning and providing programs and practices that address them. “Equity” is the word educators have used for decades to describe such programs and practices. The sky has not fallen.

The cons then tell the pros that’s not what “equity” means. It means indoctrinating students with Critical Race Theory, although nobody can point to anything in the proposal under review that remotely supports that claim.

Or “equity” means lowering standards because that’s what happened in some other state, which may or may not be true, but is once again not the purpose or the foreseeable consequence of the proposal under review.

Or “equity” means depriving smart kids of opportunities in order to keep all kids equally dull. Reduced opportunities are actually primarily attributable to something else — I’ll get to that — but the board in question is not contemplating any particular reduction in programming. If and when it does, that would be the time to weigh in.

Anyone who’s been a playground monitor recognizes the dilemma the pros then face. They’re chasing Chicken Littles around the teeter-totters. Some, like the school board in Bozeman, appease the critics by eliminating the word “equity,” but keeping the rest of the equity policy intact. Absurdly, this rose by another name smells sweeter. Congressional candidate Zinke lauded the cons’ game in Bozeman as “a big win” and applauded the cons for forcing the school board to knuckle under.

Which segues smoothly to the second thing you need to know about the “equity” debate. It isn’t really about equity. Or education. It’s about elections. Politicians motivate voters either by inspiring or enraging them, and the latter is far easier. With a pandemic heading into its third year, parents’ frustration with the prolonged, unpredictable interruptions in their children’s schooling is highly flammable. With a concerted effort, you can make that flame spread. Thanks to the likes of Tucker Carlson, the Heritage Foundation, and No Left Turn in Education, it’s spread to this “equity” nonsense.

So when Governor Gianforte and Superintendent Arntzen denounce a state council of educators for “promoting a political agenda … in the name of equity,” you’re seeing one huge, sooty pot calling a shiny little kettle black. They are the ones promoting the political agenda. And the hypocrisy doesn’t end there.

As Arntzen knows, the word “equity” means none of the things the cons are claiming. She herself uses it repeatedly on her website and she engaged with it in depth as a member of the last School Funding Commission. That Commission was given compelling data that special education programs, including gifted programs, were woefully underfunded, with the result that many students were underserved, if served at all. The Commission shrugged. “Adequacy drives equity,” the majority noted. If you don’t have adequate funding, you can’t provide some programs.

But students with disabilities have a Constitutional right to a free, appropriate public education. That education is understandably more expensive than the cookie sheet model, and public schools must provide it. (Private schools like the one the governor founded can turn these students away. And do.) As the federal government has steadily shifted its share of the special education obligation to local schools, districts can only meet their Constitutional obligation by raiding the general fund. The result is that programs that are nice, but not required — those “opportunities” the governor worries about — get cut.

The answer? Elected officials must ensure the general fund is adequate to provide all children with the education our constitution promises. Today, while school districts statewide can’t even pay teachers enough to attract and keep them, this administration is actively depleting school funding. Governor Gianforte has spent the last decade in a concerted effort to shift public dollars to private schools. This year, with Superintendent Arntzen’s support and his signature, what began as a $150 tax credit for charitable donations to public or private schools in 2020 exploded to $200,000 per individual. You read that right: $200,000 as a dollar-for-dollar write-off!

It gets worse. Public schools can’t use the tax credit money to meet adequacy concerns. Donations must be used for “innovation.” Nor is the credit available to all Montanans. It’s first-come, first-served until the cap is reached. Public school donations hit the cap in less than 15 minutes this year. With a mere 69 donations, private schools hit theirs in 19 days.

That’s $2 million that could and should have been distributed equitably to all public schools in Montana. Let them eat cake, I guess.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

