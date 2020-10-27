Guest view: Enough with the red states and blue states

Don’t kid yourselves that somehow this could never happen in the U.S. There are people in our country today, who think if you happen to be more on the left than right, that you aren’t a "patriot."

Do we want to end up in civil war? Do we really want to see our towns destroyed and our children marching off to be soldiers? If we don’t want to, we need to do something now to stop the exaggerations and distortions. The media hasn’t helped this situation by latching onto the blue state-red state polemic.

According to Wikipedia, this started as a technique to summarize how states voted in the 2000 presidential election. But since then it has become an exaggerated symbol that doesn’t actually reflect how REAL people feel and vote, or how many people of independent, differing opinions live in these United States.

Complex problems have complex solutions. But one place to start would be if we all just stopped referring to states as red or blue. I’m talking to the news media here, not just to you, the reader. My fellow psychologists will tell you, the words we use have meaning, and when words are repeated over and over again, even when they’re false, they take on validity.

Aren’t we ALL Americans? Aren’t we all citizens of the United States of America? What happened to treating one another with more civility? Some of you might say, "Well the President himself is encouraging people to be uncivil." To which I say, "Really? And because of that you aren’t responsible for YOUR behavior?" Recently the Quakers have come up with a slogan; maybe we need a little more of this today: #LOVEthyNeighbor (no exceptions).

Christine Hillegass is a licensed psychologist. She lives in Livingston.

