Guest view: Engineer offers information in support of Basin Creek solar project

During the overall upkeep of the plant the developer is not currently planning on having to clean the panels. Our energy production calculations consider “soiling losses.” This number is 5-7% annual output due to snow and dust. Given Butte’s rain and snowfall in combination with the system angle, the panels will be cleaned from natural rainfall or snow melting. If soiling does build up the developer may clean the system and it would use around 477,000 gallons of water – less than half of what an 18-hole golf course uses for irrigation in a single day.

When it comes to the concerns about the toxicity of the solar panels, the panels for Basin Creek are a polycrystalline panel. These panels consist mainly of silicon, copper, silver, aluminum, and trace amounts of lead in the solder. The concentration of lead is equivalent to what is found in most consumer electronics like computers and smart phones. There are no quantities of dangerous compounds like Cadmium Telluride or Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) in these panels, as those are found in thin-film panels, which is a different technology than polycrystalline.

When disposing of panels, first, failure rates are extremely low. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado found failure was 0.05% on all photovoltaics. The panels also have a IEC61215 certificate, meaning they can withstand an impact of 1” diameter ice fired 51mph at 11 different locations on the panel without shattering. Based on these failure rates we do not expect there to be a large amount of disposal required during the operating life. Depending on the limited failure that does occur, panels will either be sent back to the manufacturer or likely recycled. However, Class 3 landfills can safely dispose of panels if the first two options are not used. At the 30-year mark the developer aims to either recycle the panels or re-sell them on the used market. There is a growing demand around the Utility Scale market for individuals to buy used panels that are still outputting around 80% of the nameplate capacity. If neither of these options are available in 30 years, a properly permitted landfill will be utilized.

Alan Bronec is Montana State University graduate and a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience, specializing in a host of electrical engineering projects, including utility scale solar PV design. He is the Director of Electrical Engineering and a principal at Cushing Terrell, a Montana-based architecture and engineering firm which has served public and private sector clients throughout the Western U.S. since 1938.

