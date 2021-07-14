Guest view: Engineer offers information in support of Basin Creek solar project

Opponents to the Basin Creek Solar farm state “how can this power the Atlas data center, plus 40,000 homes when the sun is not shining?” We know the sun does not shine 24 hours and that there are even limitations when the plant is producing peak power. Confusion around the potential power production of the Basin Creek Solar farm is a common misconception we face. When the team states that the project can power the datacenter plus 40,000 homes, this is about the peak output of the system — not the annual energy production.
Based on the current design and layout the annual average estimated production curves have the project being able to meet 100% of the Atlas datacenter’s energy demand from 8am-4pm. Now obviously since this is the average it will be less in the winter and more during in the summer and vary based on the weather. If Atlas enters into a power purchase agreement it will consider when the solar farm produces power and how much. Atlas then will either look to contract other large power purchase agreements for the off solar production times or buy as needed on the spot market. This is a very common practice with large energy consumers when they start to procure variable renewable sources like wind and solar.
The overall benefit to Montana’s grid is that the Basin Creek project will be producing more power when Montana sees peak demand on the grid. NorthWestern Energy offers on-peak power purchase rates during the months of January, February, July, August, and December from 8am-11pm. Basin Creek will be producing more power than Atlas would consume during three of these months, which will help ensure grid reliability. This is especially relevant with the record temperatures we have been seeing in the northwest and the significant increase in electricity usage to cool buildings that is likely to become more common due to climate change.
During the overall upkeep of the plant the developer is not currently planning on having to clean the panels. Our energy production calculations consider “soiling losses.” This number is 5-7% annual output due to snow and dust. Given Butte’s rain and snowfall in combination with the system angle, the panels will be cleaned from natural rainfall or snow melting. If soiling does build up the developer may clean the system and it would use around 477,000 gallons of water – less than half of what an 18-hole golf course uses for irrigation in a single day.
When it comes to the concerns about the toxicity of the solar panels, the panels for Basin Creek are a polycrystalline panel. These panels consist mainly of silicon, copper, silver, aluminum, and trace amounts of lead in the solder. The concentration of lead is equivalent to what is found in most consumer electronics like computers and smart phones. There are no quantities of dangerous compounds like Cadmium Telluride or Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) in these panels, as those are found in thin-film panels, which is a different technology than polycrystalline.
When disposing of panels, first, failure rates are extremely low. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado found failure was 0.05% on all photovoltaics. The panels also have a IEC61215 certificate, meaning they can withstand an impact of 1” diameter ice fired 51mph at 11 different locations on the panel without shattering. Based on these failure rates we do not expect there to be a large amount of disposal required during the operating life. Depending on the limited failure that does occur, panels will either be sent back to the manufacturer or likely recycled. However, Class 3 landfills can safely dispose of panels if the first two options are not used. At the 30-year mark the developer aims to either recycle the panels or re-sell them on the used market. There is a growing demand around the Utility Scale market for individuals to buy used panels that are still outputting around 80% of the nameplate capacity. If neither of these options are available in 30 years, a properly permitted landfill will be utilized.
Alan Bronec is Montana State University graduate and a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience, specializing in a host of electrical engineering projects, including utility scale solar PV design. He is the Director of Electrical Engineering and a principal at Cushing Terrell, a Montana-based architecture and engineering firm which has served public and private sector clients throughout the Western U.S. since 1938.