Guest view: Each of us has the power to protect public lands

And the importance of public lands runs far deeper than the numbers.

Montana’s land, water, and wildlife are community resources with long and layered histories that deserve protection and respect. Indigenous traditions and cultural practices reaching back thousands of years are inextricably tied to today’s public lands — the ancestral homelands of numerous Indigenous peoples — and are deeply important to this day. Most of us have our own deeply felt connections to public lands, whether we hunt and fish, hike and camp, climb and ski, or ride and run.

These shared connections to public lands help us build a sense of community and belonging no matter where we come from. As our connection to the land grows, so does our connection to each other and our obligation to be good stewards of the places we love.

As with so many things, the true joy of public lands comes from sharing them with the people we love. And as we enjoy sharing the benefits of public lands — the freedom to roam, to relax, to feed our families, to connect with nature and each other — we need to share the responsibility of protecting them.