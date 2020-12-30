Guest view: Do we live in the former Last Best Place?

This gorgeous and warm December, I find myself torn by each day’s beauty. Will this mild-mannered December provide a moment of grace for the ranchers, will it be a devastating blow to ski areas, will the bears come wandering down from the mountains looking for spring, will the warm sun provide more bait for out-of-staters to migrate here for longer portions of their annual calendar?

This past summer, every one of us — everyone who set out on a familiar trail, or walked to an old fishing hole, or put the canoe on a stretch of a quiet river, or stepped into a latrine at a familiar campground, or looked for a parking place at a lakeshore — knows that a new world has descended on Montana.

What is going to happen this summer of 2021? We all know, when we force ourselves to think the unthinkable, that the human passion for all things Montana is going to be worse in the summer of 2021 than it was in the summer of 2020.