Guest view: Democrats plan to work across aisle for jobs, recovery

The surest way to create an economy that works for everyone is to uphold Montana’s constitution by guaranteeing every child access to a quality public education and ensuring teachers are paid adequately for the critical work they do. Protecting and investing in our public schools guarantees a strong workforce now and into the future. Our public schools provide safe spaces for children to learn while their parents work and are a source of jobs and community hubs for many of our most rural communities.

Montana must prioritize the needs of our health care system, both immediately and into the future. A system that was stretched thin before the pandemic has been pushed to the brink. As one of the fastest growing industries in our state, it is absolutely critical that we invest in job training for health care professionals while protecting our rural hospitals and supporting our health care system so it can continue to serve every Montanan.

And across our economy, we must take action to ensure that Montanans are able to earn fair wages that keep up with costs of living, and allow our families to thrive. Every Montanan has a right to earn a living that allows them to put food on the table — by focusing on creating good paying jobs, we can create a path to opportunity for all.