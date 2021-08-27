Guest view: Democrats' criticism of fellow legislators is over the line

I was disheartened to read a recent opinion by several Democratic legislators from the Bozeman area. Although it can be easy to run away with over-the-top rhetoric in today’s charged political climate, doing so can be counterproductive and even dangerous.

The Democrats from Bozeman crossed that line when they wrote “Few have contributed more to the current COVID spike than have Gallatin County Reps. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, and Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade” as they attacked their colleagues for political differences over government-mandated vaccines and state emergency powers.

Blaming two Montana legislators for a spike in COVID-19 is ridiculous. COVID is spiking in communities around the country. Places as far away as Australia are dealing with record numbers of infections. Are Montana laws supporting personal freedom and checks and balances on government power causing outbreaks in Miami, Florida, or Sydney, Australia? Of course not. As a new virus, COVID-19 continues to come and go in waves, mutate, and behave in ways that even health experts don’t fully understand yet.