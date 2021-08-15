Guest view: Democrats are out of touch

Democrats in cities like Bozeman are trying to force critical race theory into school curriculums over the objections of parents. This toxic ideology segregates students based on race and teaches them that white people are inherently racist. Again, Attorney General Knudsen is stepping up and protecting Montana school kids from racial discrimination.

In an attorney general’s opinion, which has the effect of law in Montana, he outlined specific examples of activities that have been undertaken in schools across the country and explained why they constitute illegal racial discrimination under state and federal law. The opinion has been held up as a national model and is being emulated in other states. Rather than agree that racial discrimination has no place in Montana schools, Democrats — depending on the day of the week — are flip-flopping between claiming CRT doesn’t exist or that it does exist but isn’t actually racist.

Montana has one of the highest rates of firearm ownership in the nation, so the silence from Jon Tester and other Montana Democrats on President Biden’s highly controversial nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is deafening. David Chipman is a gun control lobbyist who has compared gun owners to “Tiger Kings” preparing for a “zombie apocalypse.”