Guest view: Defeating a Hitler with nuclear weapons

In the Persian Gulf a year before 9/11, our nuclear submarine was a part of a carrier battle group tasked with Maritime Intercept Operations (MIO) supporting United Nations sanctions against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. We were to prevent ships carrying Iraqi crude oil from reaching black markets.

Despite operational success, the sanctions failed. Careful studies have shown that they did little to influence Saddam Hussein’s behavior while punishing the Iraqi people, resulting in hundreds of thousands of needless deaths. The humanitarian toll in Iraq served as an Al Qaida recruiting pitch: Do you see what the Infidels are doing to our people?

During the same deployment, the USS Cole was bombed by Al Qaida, killing 17 U.S. servicepersons, and, less than a year later, both World Trade Center towers were felled by Al Qaida.

Arguably, the last time sanctions were successfully applied was against South Africa’s apartheid regime. While being sanctioned, North Korea acquired nuclear weapons and Iran established a nuclear program. Russia, despite being sanctioned after annexing Crimea in 2014, invaded Ukraine for the second time and has razed entire cities like Mariupol, bombed hospitals, including a maternity ward, and leveled a theater with “дети”, Russian for “CHILDREN”, written in a way unmissable by any pilot or aerial surveillance. Iraq sanctions ended futilely, with the U.S. military toppling Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime.

Regarding the sanctions now being applied to Putin’s regime — indeed, an achievement in coalition building — most countries are not participating. China and India are buying Russian crude oil and other goods, and Israel is furnishing safe harbor to Russian oligarchs while hoping that Putin helps it secure a nuclear deal with Iran — ironically, the one Israel sabotaged.

Even the most comprehensive sanctions packages have major holes.

Due to the wonderful dumb luck of the West — more so than any concrete response — Ukraine is having success fighting against Russian forces, and Putin’s military has grossly under-performed. President Zelenskyy’s personal courage — “I don’t need a ride, I need ammo” — and everyday Ukrainians’ resolve have inspired — plus embarrassed — the West into doing far more for Ukraine than it had intended.

Russia had wanted to conquer not only Ukraine, but NATO member countries. Now it’s unlikely to conquer anyone. Ukraine’s valiant stand has won tacit NATO backing and anti-tank Javelins, Stinger missiles, Switchblade drones, and perhaps S-300 missiles. MiG-29 fighter jets and No Fly Zone are options, requested by Ukraine, but may not be, given the demonstrated shortcomings of Russia’s conventional forces, needed. Because Russia is a fidgety nuclear power, it needs to be beaten neither too fast nor too slow.

Recalling the Cold War framework of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), Putin has two main options: withdraw his conventional forces from Ukraine or play for a stalemate through employment of nuclear and/or chemical-biological weapons. We mustn’t dismiss Putin’s nuclear threats as he may be a sociopath with weapons of mass destruction whose dream of reconstituting the Soviet Union’s lost territory has been terminated. In chess terms, Putin needs to be shown that humiliating defeat awaits and encouraged to concede early — while he still has some pieces left on the board.

In the event Russian forces withdraw, what can we take away from Putin’s pathetic, bloodthirsty war?

• Authoritarian countries like Russia tend to use free markets to threaten democracies rather than liberalize themselves, and can’t be trusted.

• Non-proliferation has been damaged. Nuclear-free countries, noting that Ukraine, through the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, had relinquished nuclear weapons in exchange for unrequited security assurances, may commit to acquiring their own nuclear weapons.

• Europe will step up militarization (Finland and Sweden are considering joining NATO and Germany is ramping up military spending).

• Energy diversification and decentralization are being seen as hedges against Russia — or other autocratic state — blackmailing its energy customers.

• President Zelenskky, who has experienced multiple assassination attempts, will be canonized as a profile of courage in an age that favors triangulation, cowardice, and self-preservation.

• Sanctions will be disproportionately credited for Russia’s defeat.

And Russia, despite its Hitler-like overreach, will continue to fantasize about territorial expansion and rattle its nuclear sabre.

John Mues served as the Development Manager of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) post-command exercise that certified the full operational capability of the NATO Response Force, being deployed to the Baltic States to deter Russian aggression. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Naval Nuclear Power Program, and London Business School, he has extensive experience in national security and energy-related issues.

