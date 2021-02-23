Guest view: Defeat right-to-work bills so Last Best Place continues to exist

A decade ago here in Ohio, we faced a similar politically motivated attack on the labor movement, targeting the public unions. Against widespread opposition, 500-page Senate Bill 5 passed the Ohio Senate by one vote. A central piece of Gov. John Kasich’s extreme legislative agenda, he quickly signed SB 5 into law. A sweeping attack on the middle class, SB 5 contained many of the same union-busting components now being considered in Helena.

Our unions created an independent organization, We Are Ohio, representing all the public and private unions as well as faith groups, civil rights groups, and community organizations. We pushed a petition drive to put the bill on the ballot. We shocked the advocates of this union-busting effort by collecting a record 1.3 million signatures. I was president of the faculty union at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio’s largest faculty union and a chapter of the American Association of University Professors, during this bitter struggle. Special language in the bill would have eliminated faculty unions like mine.

Let’s be clear. The primary motivation behind such legislation is to create a muzzled, weak, and poorly paid work force so that employees are simply cogs in a machine that maximizes revenue for CEOs and plutocrats.