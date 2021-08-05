Guest view: David Chipman can unite us on Second Amendment issues

Yes, Chipman supports sensible, proven restrictions regarding firearms to improve public safety, as do I, and many of my fellow Montanans and fellow gun owners. Does this violate our constitutional rights? No. There have and always will be restrictions on Second Amendment rights. I would have to meet stringent requirements to own an M60 machine gun. I am not allowed to have an M203 grenade launcher, an M1 Abrams tank, a LAAW (Light Anti-Tank Assault Weapon), Stinger anti-aircraft missile or a nuclear warhead. Those all seem like reasonable restrictions to me. We all draw the line somewhere.

Recent polls show that anywhere from 65-77% of Americans support further, sensible restrictions on firearms. Presidents as diverse in views and policies as Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton all supported stricter background checks to purchase guns and bans on certain types of weapons. It’s time to drop the divisive, inflammatory, erroneous rhetoric and collectively work together to act.

David Chipman is exactly the kind of leader who can help unite us as a nation to rationally, reasonably and collectively decide where to draw the line and enact reasonable and effective restrictions to enhance the safety of us all. He is the most qualified person to lead ATF and the law-enforcement agents working every day to keep the public safe from violent crime.

The Senate should confirm David Chipman, and I urge all my fellow Montanans to express support for the most qualified leader this embattled agency would have.

A past president of the Montana Wildlife Federation, David Stalling is a gun owner, former Force Recon Marine and avid hunter who lives in Missoula.

