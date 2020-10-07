Guest view: Daines' words about public lands ring hollow

Listen to Senator Steve Daines speak about public lands for a few minutes and you’ll hear him trot out familiar pet phrases designed to put his bona fides as a public lands champion beyond question.
He’ll talk about how he and his wife Cindy visit the Beartooth Mountains every summer.
He’ll talk about carrying his fly rod and his prized Elk Hair Caddis while he’s chasing cutts and goldens.
He’ll talk about how he and Cindy were engaged atop Hyalite Peak in 1986.
And he’ll talk about how he deserves credit for passing public lands legislation that is almost entirely the work of others.
Earlier this summer, in a video conversation with the American Conservation Coalition, Daines took credit for the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act, which passed back in 2014 after a decades-long effort driven by ranchers, hunters, anglers, outfitters, guides, local business owners, Blackfeet tribal members, public officials, and other conservationists.
“Then we passed the Heritage Act,” says Daines. “That was the most significant public lands bill probably in 20 years, when I got that done. It languished for 20 years...until we got ahold of it and found a solution.”
We know that Daines isn’t telling the truth. How?
Because we were there.
Efforts to protect this place began in 1977, when a group of locals learned the Forest Service was planning to issue oil and gas permits along the Front. We were there in 2006, when folks persuaded the Forest Service to withdraw the leases from 400,000 acres.
And we were there when Senators John Walsh and Jon Tester co-sponsored the Heritage Act in early 2014 after long-time champion Sen. Max Baucus became U.S. Ambassador to China. The act added 67,000 acres to the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wilderness Areas and created a 208,000-acre conservation management area that protected rich wildlife habitat and secured key access for hunters, anglers, and other recreationists.
Daines, then Montana’s sole Representative, remained noncommittal and then signed a letter in July of 2014 to the Speaker of the House opposing any new place-based wilderness legislation. But when he saw the writing on the wall, he also saw an opportunity to pull the wool over the eyes of Montanans by claiming credit for work he hadn’t done.
The truth is that Daines withheld his support for the Heritage Act until it was virtually certain to become law. Even while the rest of Montana’s congressional delegation and the vast majority of Montanans supported the bill, Daines was holding it hostage behind the scenes, refusing to offer his endorsement until the eleventh hour and only after his other demands — removing protections from thousands of acres of Wilderness Study Areas in southeastern Montana and exploring oil and gas potential in the Bridge Coulee and Musselshell Breaks Wilderness Study Areas south of the C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge — were met.
This acre-for-acre horse trading is typical of Daines’ approach to public lands legislation. He has consistently demanded that any bill protecting one place must be accompanied by another bill removing protection from another.
Need a more recent example? When the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act was moving through Congress, Daines repeatedly tied his support for the bill to the removal of protections from 50,000 acres of wilderness study areas.
Daines claims to be a public lands champion, but he’s really the ultimate public lands cynic. His efforts to claim credit for public lands victories are calculated election-year moves, undertaken to fool Montana voters who do actually believe that protecting public lands, public access, and wildlife habitat is the right thing to do. Daines doesn’t respect the Montanans who have dedicated their lives to protecting the places that make Montana unique, and he’s been consistently hostile to made-in-Montana public lands legislation — until he sees an opportunity to benefit himself by jumping on the bandwagon.
Daines pays a lot of lip service to how much he cares about public lands, but his actions don’t line up with those words. Maybe he really does love public lands and respect the hard work that Montanans have done to protect them.
But if he did, he would actually have done something to protect them.
Gerry Jennings, Gene Sentz, Roy Jacobs, and Bill Cunningham are longtime central Montana residents and were all members of the Coalition to Save the Rocky Mountain Front.
