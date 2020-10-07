Guest view: Daines' words about public lands ring hollow

Because we were there.

Efforts to protect this place began in 1977, when a group of locals learned the Forest Service was planning to issue oil and gas permits along the Front. We were there in 2006, when folks persuaded the Forest Service to withdraw the leases from 400,000 acres.

And we were there when Senators John Walsh and Jon Tester co-sponsored the Heritage Act in early 2014 after long-time champion Sen. Max Baucus became U.S. Ambassador to China. The act added 67,000 acres to the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wilderness Areas and created a 208,000-acre conservation management area that protected rich wildlife habitat and secured key access for hunters, anglers, and other recreationists.

Daines, then Montana’s sole Representative, remained noncommittal and then signed a letter in July of 2014 to the Speaker of the House opposing any new place-based wilderness legislation. But when he saw the writing on the wall, he also saw an opportunity to pull the wool over the eyes of Montanans by claiming credit for work he hadn’t done.