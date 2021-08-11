Guest view: Daines' sudden fiscal concern rings hollow

U.S. automakers have now pledged to have 40-50% of their sales be electric vehicles by 2030. Yet Daines says that increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Montana is a “far left” provision in this bill. There is nothing “far left” about the urgent need to address climate change. There will be thousands of additional electric vehicles across Montana soon.

We need politicians who put the needs of Montana citizens before political partisanship. We need a Congress that votes to help Americans improve our infrastructure and works together across party lines to help urgently address climate change. We would urge you, Senator Daines, to help improve Montana’s infrastructure, and help us to improve our climate and keep Montana the last best place.

Chris Servheen of Missoula is a wildlife biologist, hunter and fisherman, and served as the grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 35 years. He is vice president of the Montana Wildlife Federation.

