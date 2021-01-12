Guest view: Daines must be held accountable for his dangerous rhetoric

Calculating that information, Daines, in that basement secure room and later with his staff, had to quickly decide not to swim against the dangerous riptide of public sentiment. He changed his vote.

What this reveals is that Daines is no statesman and his moral compass points to no true magnetic north that is the truth, that his allegiance is to himself and political opportunism rather than doing what is right for Montanans and Americans.

Daines hitched his star to Trump and fashioned his political brand around the exotic radicalism of Trumpism to capture the zeitgeist that spread like wildfire across America and in Montana GOP politics.

Daines now says it’s time to turn down the “temperature.” But after enabling the tin-pot dictator and perpetuating the lie that Democrats were “stealing” the election, Daines is changing his tune because his meal ticket expires Jan. 20.

Like Trump, Daines must be held accountable for his propagation of lies and dangerous rhetoric.

Montanans should expect Daines to focus not on telling lies and lighting matches to fan the flames of tyranny.

Because bookies, bettors and craven political calculators won't lead us out of this American darkness.