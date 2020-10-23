Guest view: Daines is a hero to the agricultural community

I called Senator Daines back in mid-March and explained this critical issue to him, pleading that something must be done to bring about some change to this problem. On March 20, 2020, Senator Daines and three other senators from North Dakota and South Dakota sent a letter to the Department of Justice Attorney General Bill Barr, demanding an investigation into continued allegations of price fixing by the big four packers and a thorough examination of the current structure of the beef meatpacking industry for compliance with U.S. antitrust law.

Senator Daines is the single senator who initiated this letter which absolutely changed the mindset of the packer. We saw fed cattle jump $15 to $20 in a very short time frame after this letter was sent to the Justice Department. Folks, I don’t know if you realize the amount of COURAGE it took for Senator Daines to send this letter but I will say, we have waited a lifetime for a Senator to have the guts to do so. Every producer, every feeder, and every consumer, not just in Montana but across the entire United States, owes Senator Daines a big THANK YOU.

I have come to know Senator Daines as a man with a whole lot of common sense, a man that is very result-oriented, and a man that believes in America. I am sick of politics and the constant bashing. Democrat or Republican, when an elected official does something good for the people and the country, they should hear about it in a POSITIVE way. In my mind, in the next 5 to 10 years, Senator Steve Daines from Montana will go down as an American hero amongst the ag community.

Joe Goggins is owner and auctioneer at Public Auction Yards in Billings.

