Guest view: Crisis at State Hospital must be met head-on

Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs, this state’s only psychiatric hospital, is in crisis. Employees, including many who have worked at the facility for decades, are leaving in large numbers.

According to the latest statistics 40 percent of positions in the hospital are vacant , although many have been filled with far more expensive traveling nurses. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) the hospital contracted with 22 traveling staff in 2019. But that number jumped to 136 in 2021.

Evidence points to mismanagement by the hospital administration as the reason for the employee exodus. Former and current employees describe the management style as a "my way or the highway." Many have also pointed to procedures that fall short of best practices, putting both patients and employees at risk. Some on the nursing staff claim they have left the hospital out of fear their licenses may be at risk because of the patient care protocols.

This means some of Montana’s most vulnerable citizens are not getting the care they desperately need and deserve. There have already been patients who have died and those deaths are being investigated to determine if the staffing problems and hospital policies played any role. If so, that will put the state of Montana at financial risk. If mismanagement and substandard care can be established, survivors of those patients who have died while at the facility can bring suit against the state. Those claims, while typically paid by insurance, can result in multimillion-dollar settlements that could be paid by taxpayer money.

So, where to from here? This problem will not be solved by simply throwing money at it. Nor will there be any resolution if it becomes a political football kicked back and forth by members of the two major political parties. The response to this situation must be two-staged. Immediately, the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee must order Adam Meier, the DPPHS director, to institute policy changes that address the immediate patient care concerns and the loss of employees. A quick review of policies and procedures compared to the standards of patient care should provide some immediate improvement in how patients are cared for in the hospital. On the employee retention side, one short-term fix might be an immediate increase of wages for employees. One-time bonuses will not be enough. Wages for medical personnel at the hospital are significantly lower than at private institutions providing essentially the same services.

After those short-term corrections are made, Director Meier must complete his facility evaluation as quickly as possible then develop a long-term plan to restore this hospital to its once high level of patient care. It is the least that should be done for the brave employees working there and for the patients, who come from virtually every corner and community of the state of Montana from Sidney to Libby.

State Sen. Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg, a Democrat, represents SD39.

