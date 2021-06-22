Guest view: Credibility critical in Congress

Understandably, the Marlenee record was not always popular with everyone, particularly conservationists. One of his laugh lines was that the only result he could see coming from the extinction of grizzly bears was that “we’d be up to our a** in huckleberries.”

In looking back, our state has been served by some great Republicans. Governor Joe Dixon forced the controlling mining interests to begin paying taxes. Governor Sam Ford’s program of public road building “got Montana out of the mud.” Both proved vital to the progress of our state. Jeannette Rankin was a leading figure in the nation’s most consequential mass movement which resulted in the right to vote for half our population.

Now comes another newcomer to represent Montana in the recently ransacked hallowed halls of our nation’s Capitol. Freshman Congressman Matt Rosendale, unlike Marlenee, has revealed that he will indeed be an ideologue. In fact, he has shown himself to be so far on the fringes of the minority that he has the distinction of being one of only six members of either house of Congress to oppose BOTH the Congressional Gold Medal awards to the Capitol police protectors who lost their lives defending the US Capitol AND a federal holiday to commemorate the anniversary of the end of slavery.