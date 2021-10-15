Guest view: Corrupt pricing by packers putting ranchers out of business

As Americans try to feed their families on a budget, many have surely noticed the high price of beef in grocery stores. However, most shoppers probably don’t see the struggles faced by families who have worked hard for generations to raise the world’s best beef. Those high beef prices obscure the true story of U.S. cattle ranchers going out of business by the thousands each year.

We ranchers are selling our herds, our land, our legacies, and our grandchildren’s future in alarming numbers, all because of unfair, unlawful practices in today’s marketplace. Since 1980, 40% of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business according to the USDA. With almost half of ranching operations being erased — even as demand for beef remains strong — a host of questions arise.

Why are ranchers going out of business with cattle numbers at an all-time low, beef prices so high, and so many Americans eating beef? And what are the costs to us all when our grasslands and pastures turn into parking lots and shopping malls? Imagine if all those ranches were still in business. How much stronger might rural America be today if we retained all the wealth extracted during the last forty years? Consumers and cattle producers are both struggling, especially in our rural communities, so where did that wealth go?