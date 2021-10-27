Guest view: Constitutional power delayed Is constitutional power denied

When the Legislature passes a bill that Montanans find outrageous, the Constitution gives voters a way to toss out the law.
It’s called the Referendum (Article 3, Section 5). Our Constitution grants this power to voters but it also makes it difficult. The deadline to collect petition signatures is six months after the Legislature adjourns. Even with this hurdle, the referendum was used successfully between 1912 and 2002. Outrageous bills still became law after 2002, so why is the referendum no longer used?
The People’s Power League (PPL) documented the reasons by filing Referendum 126 on House Bill 273.
HB273 (Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell) repealed a 43-year-old law enacted by 65% of the voters and called I-80, the Nuclear Vote Initiative. It said that large nuclear reactors (generating 50 megawatts or more electricity) had to be acceptable to a majority of Montana voters before construction began.
Every Republican legislator, except one, voted to repeal I-80. The Democrats voted to keep it. HB 273 passed with Republicans dumping the exception for small-scale modular reactors (SMRs) that could help Colstrip recover economically. NuScale, a SMR manufacturer, offered to build a nuclear module generating 30 megawatts of energy. But the Republicans had thrown away the exception when they tossed I-80.
Did the legislators even know what they were voting on?
After the Legislature adjourned, the PPL filed a Referendum with the Secretary of State to restore I-80 and answer these questions:
(1) Can a Referendum still succeed as the Montana Constitution intended?
(2) Can 31,000 signatures be gathered within six months of the end of the legislative session?
(3) Can enough signatures (45,500) be gathered to keep a bill from going into effect?
All three answers are “No.”
But why?
The Constitution only asks the SOS to assist in putting a qualified referendum on the ballot. But election laws require a review by Legislative Services and the Attorney General as well as the SOS. Petitioners anxious to print petitions and gather signatures must wait until the SOS and others mull over the petition. LS takes two weeks to review a law they prepared during the session. Their review can stretch into four or even six weeks. Then a SOS attorney reviews the work of LS. Finally, the AG uses a month to write the ballot statement and approve the petition.
PPL documented how bureaucrats used up time. Six months to collect signatures dwindled to six weeks. Shocking enough, but then the SOS reserved four weeks for County Clerks to verify signatures. So, that left two weeks to get petitions printed and gather 31,000 signatures.
PPL now has the documentation showing why voters haven’t voted on a referendum in 19 years. The blame goes to the Legislature for protecting its laws from voter challenges. The Legislature lacks Constitutional authority (Article 5 Section 1). A full report on how the Legislature buried the referendum will be available at the 2023 Legislative session.
Carole Mackin of Helena is secretary/treasurer of the People's Power League.