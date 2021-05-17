Guest view: Consider consequences of implementing HB 102

Serious questions arise about how college students with suicidal ideation will be kept safe on our college campuses when the Montana Board of Regents (BOR) deliberates on implementing House Bill 102. This new law allows concealed, unsecured firearms in most campus areas. Any review of the BOR Firearm Safety Policy must include a suicide prevention approach and the surest way is to keep the current policy in place; it calls for secured firearms properly stored on Montana University System campuses and has a proven safety history.
Firearms are the most preferred means to die by suicide and they have the highest mortality rate, so it follows that allowing more ready access to firearms on campus puts our young people with suicidal thoughts at higher risk. We all know that going to college is a transitional, but vulnerable, time in a young person’s life and data clearly bears this out.
Data around suicide in Montana is alarming and is particularly so for college-age adults. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death of Americans between 15–24 years old. Approximately 1,100 students die by suicide each year on college campuses, and an estimated 24,000 college students age 18-24 attempt suicide each year. Ninety percent of all people who die by suicide have a diagnosable mental illness, and young adults between the ages of 18-25 experience the highest rate of serious mental illness in the US. The most frequently diagnosed mental illness is depression; the second is alcoholism.
When we put those numbers together with guns and alcohol, it puts many more of our young people at risk at this susceptible time of their lives. Twenty-nine percent of suicide victims in America were found with alcohol in their system and alcohol use is a risk factor consistently implicated in college student suicidality. College students have high rates of past-year drinking (75.5%), heavy episodic drinking (18.7%) and alcohol use disorders (38.1%).
Adding easy access to firearms gives a college student a deadly means to kill themselves. Between 60 and 65% of all Montana suicides are by firearms and eighty five percent of gun suicide attempts are fatal. And yet almost half of all people who have survived a suicide attempt report that they spent less than 10 minutes deliberating between the emergence of suicidal thoughts and the actual attempt. Therefore, delaying access is important so that someone has time to consider their actions. Especially delaying access to lethal firearms.
The fact that HB 201 focuses on the campus community having firearms available for defense is irrelevant to the issue of college-age students killing themselves. Between 2001 and 2016, 167 students were killed by guns on college campuses. Although this is a tragedy resulting in too many young lives lost, the number pales beside the number of college aged adults who killed themselves with firearms.
Research is clear that preventing immediate access to a firearm lowers both the total number of suicides and suicides with firearms in all suicides.
Regents have a unique opportunity to keep guns out of the hands of college students who are having suicidal thoughts. Delaying their access to the means to kill themselves is proven to give them time to reassess their choices. Preventing Montana’s college students from dying by suicide should and must be a priority.
Daphne Herling is a retired senior research analyst formerly with the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and College of Business at the University of Montana.