Guest view: Consider consequences of implementing HB 102

When we put those numbers together with guns and alcohol, it puts many more of our young people at risk at this susceptible time of their lives. Twenty-nine percent of suicide victims in America were found with alcohol in their system and alcohol use is a risk factor consistently implicated in college student suicidality. College students have high rates of past-year drinking (75.5%), heavy episodic drinking (18.7%) and alcohol use disorders (38.1%).

Adding easy access to firearms gives a college student a deadly means to kill themselves. Between 60 and 65% of all Montana suicides are by firearms and eighty five percent of gun suicide attempts are fatal. And yet almost half of all people who have survived a suicide attempt report that they spent less than 10 minutes deliberating between the emergence of suicidal thoughts and the actual attempt. Therefore, delaying access is important so that someone has time to consider their actions. Especially delaying access to lethal firearms.

The fact that HB 201 focuses on the campus community having firearms available for defense is irrelevant to the issue of college-age students killing themselves. Between 2001 and 2016, 167 students were killed by guns on college campuses. Although this is a tragedy resulting in too many young lives lost, the number pales beside the number of college aged adults who killed themselves with firearms.