Guest view: Congressional district needs to reflect competitiveness

Usually in the tier B races in Montana, the statewide office holders other than governor and lt. governor, there is usually a mix of winners from both parties. However, sometimes there is a sweep, like the Republicans in 2020. But it was only a few years ago in 2008 that the Democrats swept all Tier B statewide races. Again, the word competitive comes to mind.

As far as our statewide vote for U.S. Senator, since the popular election of Senators (prior to 1916 they were selected by the legislature), Montana has had Democratic Senators 87% of the time, Republican 13%. Yet in the last 40 years since 1980, Democrats have filled the Senate seats 72% of the time, the GOP 28% —a little more balanced than before. It is easy to see Democrats as more than competitive in when it comes to U.S. Senate seats.

As far as U.S. House of Representative races are concerned, in the fifty years between 1944 and 1994 when we had two Congressional Districts, the first Congressional District was held by a Democrat for 46 years, compared to 4 years by a Republican. The second district tilted Republican – 38 years to 12 years for Democrats. Overall, statewide, Democrats had the edge 58 years to 42 years. Was there “one party” dominance? No. While tilting Democratic, you can easily use the word “competitive.”