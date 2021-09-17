Guest view: Congress must invest in natural infrastructure

After a difficult summer of hotter-than-usual temperatures and hazy skies from wildfires, we are eager for the golden autumn light that signals imminent hunting trips to some of our favorite parts of our beautiful state. We long to watch the sunrise over the sagebrush while looking for antelope and to pursue whitetail in our national forests. But this fall, we are also going to pay attention to something happening 2,000 miles away in Washington, D.C. where Congress is poised to make significant investments in our forests, grasslands and watersheds as part of an effort to put people to work and address our country’s infrastructure needs.

As we know all too well, Montana saw more than 2,000 fires this year that burned over 800,000 acres of our state. Those fires have forced people from their homes and cost the state upwards of $50-million in fire-fighting costs. It also displaced wildlife and consumed the forage they rely on. Biologists warn that drought and fires can have a devastating impact on the reproduction rates of pronghorn, elk and deer. The disturbance can bring in invasive grass and weeds. And when it rains after a fire, runoff pours into our streams and rivers killing fish and threatening drinking water supplies.