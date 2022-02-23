Guest view: Conflicts of interest sully wildlife board votes

Recently as I testified before the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Commission, I was speaking out about the shameful practice of hound hunting for bears. What is ironic, that some on the commission, who are making key decisions on our wildlife, stand to profit from the decisions they make on the very bears and other wildlife they vote on. The fact that many refuse to recuse themselves from profiting from their decisions, makes this commission an ethical quagmire.

Commissioner Tabor, who recently transferred control of his company to his son, Swan Mountain Outfitters, has received five citations for his abuse of our public lands by Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the agency over which he now has power. They include dumping horse manure from his corrals onto Forest Service lands, creating an invasive weed problem, utilizing Department of Natural Resource lands for his outfitting business without a commercial license, dumping large amounts of baling twine on Forest Service lands, including in riparian areas, and stashing a large cache of equipment in a proposed wilderness area.

Tabor’s guides use main trails and are inhospitable to anyone else on the trails they dominate. They have expanded trails illegally: cutting trees, widening trails, and creating larger trails in a proposed wilderness. If you go to his company’s website they boast of getting any color bear you want to kill, yet, Tabor is voting on bear season and allowing hunting with hounds?

The reality is he and his son are directly profiting from his votes. By contrast, Commissioner Pat Byorth, the lone holdover appointed by Governor Bullock, routinely recuses himself from any votes that could conflict with his Aquatic Resources Service, a mitigation company, telling me, “It is the honorable thing to do.” It appears when you have a governor willing to illegally kill a trapped Yellowstone wolf or attack innocent reporters, then ethics and accountability are non-issues.

Another new commissioner, Jana Waller, makes a living from killing wildlife, especially bears, to gain an audience for her TV show, Skullbound Chronicles on Carbon TV. Her self-described passion for killing bears makes her vote an obvious conflict of interest. On her show, she goes hound hunting bears in Utah, speaking with glee about the hounds and the killing. We can expect a future episode featuring her chasing bears with hounds in Montana, as a Fish and Wildlife Commissioner. But so far she is not recusing herself from critical wildlife votes that she clearly has a conflict with.

Bill Lane of Ismay is a former outfitter and a rancher interested in getting more funds for private property owners who allow hunting on their land.

So the question remains, who is there to support wildlife? Wolves are being slaughtered across the state and only after great outcry did the commission consider stopping the slaughter on the boundary of Yellowstone, only finally stopping it after 82 wolves were slaughtered.

This is not about wildlife management, but about profit and a radical concept of liberty to vanquish species. It starts with our Governor and his immorality with wildlife, but it ends with the lack of transparency and honesty from many of these commissioners.

Wildlife remains our state's greatest resource; wolves generate $80 million a year alone. Yet, there remains an ethical deficit with our commissioners and the public should demand more. If you stand to profit, you must recuse. That should be the first order of business in the reform of this agency and commission.

