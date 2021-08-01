Guest view: Confirm Stone-Manning and let's get to work

Last week, Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management advanced out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, bound for a Senate floor vote to hopefully confirm her appointment to oversee nearly 250 million acres of our much-loved public lands.
Unfortunately, activities of acquaintances of Stone-Manning’s from over thirty years ago are being used to try to overshadow a career steeped in common-sense, consensus-building solutions for our public lands and waters. For those of us who know Tracy, worked with her for decades, watched her singlehandedly walk heated discussions back to a place of commonality, and consistently approach situations with an open mind, these allegations are white noise to a thoughtful, courageous career that will not be silenced.
As a woman working in conservation — often a field dominated by white males — I wonder if a man had been nominated to lead an eighth of our nation’s land mass, would they have been met with such vitriol and contempt for alleged passions of youth, or would they be graded instead on the thirty years of work accomplished since? Regardless, the truth always finds oxygen, and Stone-Manning’s tireless work on behalf of all Montanans will as well.
As director of the Clark Fork Coalition, Stone-Manning successfully worked with both Republicans and Democrats to remove the old Milltown dam, clean up the Clark Fork River, and create thousands of jobs for the greater Missoula community. She built on this inclusive, consensus building approach in her work with Senator Tester by bringing mill owners, motorized recreationalists, and wilderness advocates together to find common ground to safeguard the timber jobs that are woven into our historical fabric while preserving the integrity of our public lands and waters. While working with Governor Bullock, Stone-Manning listened to and worked with both workers from Colstrip and clean energy interests to move towards a seamless transition to clean energy jobs.
Balancing the varied interests in multiple use public land management is a tough needle to thread. Yet Stone-Manning has done it time and time again. Having watched and worked along side Stone-Manning over the decades, I’ve seen the genuine care and durable relationships she has created with Montanans regardless of political affiliation or interest groups. She simply cares, a whole awful lot. And she’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves, listen, and work towards a solution that works for all.
For the last ten years or so, I led a bipartisan, diverse coalition devoted to the permanent reauthorization and full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. I worked closely with Stone-Manning during this time as she was most recently leading the lands program for the National Wildlife Federation. Yet again, I watched Tracy work across the aisle as we achieved passage of both permanent reauthorization and full funding of LWCF — both pieces of legislation championed by Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
Tracy is thoughtful, strategic, and most of all: brave. The Bureau of Land Management hasn’t had a Senate-approved nominee at the helm for over four years. The department is in dire need of courageous leadership, and Stone Manning is exceptionally equipped to champion the work of BLM staff and work with diverse user groups with an open, solution-oriented mind.
Montana women and families are calling upon Senator Daines to abandon his unfair and false character assassination of Stone-Manning, and support this qualified, effective Montana leader’s nomination in the upcoming Senate floor vote. Our public lands have needed an honest, experienced leader; now we have her. Let’s confirm her and get to work.
Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.