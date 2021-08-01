Guest view: Confirm Stone-Manning and let's get to work

Last week, Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management advanced out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, bound for a Senate floor vote to hopefully confirm her appointment to oversee nearly 250 million acres of our much-loved public lands.

Unfortunately, activities of acquaintances of Stone-Manning’s from over thirty years ago are being used to try to overshadow a career steeped in common-sense, consensus-building solutions for our public lands and waters. For those of us who know Tracy, worked with her for decades, watched her singlehandedly walk heated discussions back to a place of commonality, and consistently approach situations with an open mind, these allegations are white noise to a thoughtful, courageous career that will not be silenced.

As a woman working in conservation — often a field dominated by white males — I wonder if a man had been nominated to lead an eighth of our nation’s land mass, would they have been met with such vitriol and contempt for alleged passions of youth, or would they be graded instead on the thirty years of work accomplished since? Regardless, the truth always finds oxygen, and Stone-Manning’s tireless work on behalf of all Montanans will as well.