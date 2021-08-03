Guest view: Conduct unbecoming a Congressman

I didn’t serve in the military, mostly because I lacked courage and questioned authority (a lot). But, like every Montana kid, I was uniquely aware that our state has one of the highest populations of veterans in the Nation. This is no surprise; Montanans, by and large, believe in honor, duty, and loyalty, three characteristics that create a strong military. We expect those representing Montana in Congress to have these qualities as well.

When President Biden decided to pull our troops from Afghanistan, most of us breathed a sigh of relief, followed by a sense of impending doom for the good people in that country that we are leaving behind.

Over the last 20 years, the United States military has worked exhaustively to bring about political stability to Afghanistan, developing strong relations with the Afghan people to prevent the rise of the Taliban. Unfortunately, the Taliban is gaining ground. When the President chose to announce the military withdrawal, every Afghan that helped America — and their respective families — became a target of the Taliban.