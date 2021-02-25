Guest view: Concealed carry law will have negative effect on universities

At the worst, it could result in violence, pain and even death. Developing and administering applications for concealed carry permits are extremely difficult; especially to exclude those with mental illness, which is a serious and worsening concern across college campuses.

Not addressed in the bill are impacts on higher education itself. Learning new things and critical inquiry are frequently accompanied by an array of feelings from elation to despair. How might students with a weapon respond when their deeply held view of the world, or understanding of history, or values are questioned or directly criticized? Can guidelines really be developed and implemented to preclude those unable to participate civilly in a “market place of ideas” from bearing, let alone discharging arms? What about the rights and safety of others in the classroom?

How might the fear of concealed weapons in a classroom affect what instructors assign or the pedagogical methods they use? At my recent Zoom retirement party, students highlighted and celebrated how my courses often challenged their historical understandings, ideas and interpretations — sometimes not coalescing for a long time after they completed their degrees. Would I change my curricula and critical teaching out of fear for my or my students’ safety? Perhaps. Democracy is predicated on free and safe exchange of ideas.