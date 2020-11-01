Guest view: Colstrip's massive ash contamination must be cleaned right

My family has ranched in the Colstrip area for four generations. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in the world. We want this land and the water that sustains our livelihood to remain viable for future generations of Montana farmers and ranchers, which is why we must ensure that cleanup of the leaking Colstrip coal ash ponds is done right.

This isn’t just about my family, however. How we address this problem will affect the entire Rosebud County community, as well as all Montana taxpayers. If we allow Colstrip’s power plant owners to walk away without fully cleaning up their massive groundwater contamination, Montana is destined for another Superfund site where the public foots the bill for corporate negligence. No one wants that outcome.

Coal ash is the waste byproduct from coal-fired power plants. In Colstrip, this ash has been stored in a complex of enormous pits — or ponds — dug into the ground. The entire pond complex covers 830 acres, which is three times the size of Disneyland, and these ponds contain toxic material dangerous to humans, livestock, and wildlife.