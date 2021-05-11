Guest view: City and county governments are responsible for most tax increases

One of the top 3 concerns, and most often the #1 concern of Montana property owners, is the crushing impact that onerous property taxes are having on them. However, it’s time for a few lessons about property taxes, and where and why they are growing. I’m using Missoula City and County as an illustration, but the increases around Montana are very similar to Missoula and are well above the often stated growth levels of “inflation and population growth”.

Fact #1: The State of Montana is only responsible for about 15% of your property tax impact. Cities and counties are responsible for the remaining 85%.

Fact #2: In 2001, the City of Missoula collected $13.4 million in property taxes. In 2020, 20 years later, that collection amount had grown to more than $36.4 million. That’s about a 5.4% annual growth rate, far above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and our population growth during that period.

Fact #3: In 2001, the County of Missoula collected about $24 million in property taxes. In 2020, 20 years later, that collection amount had grown to more than $69.2 million. That’s about a 5.7% annual growth rate, again far above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and our population growth. For comparison, the most populous county in Montana, Yellowstone, had total tax revenues in 2020 of $58.5 million, about $11 million, or 16%, less than Missoula County.