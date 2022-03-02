Guest view: Citizenship demands the practice of leadership

“The measure of a man is what he does with power.” — Plato

We see too many of our leaders using their power simply to increase and/or maintain their power; not to do good; not to positively inspire; not to lead by directing citizens to pursue lofty goals. Daily we see the truth of Lord Acton’s admonition that power corrupts. I am not naive; the misuse of power is as old as civilization. But today we accept power wed to ignorance, foolishness and prejudice as never before. Our public moral standards have become ossified by tolerating unethical leadership.

While it may seem to be unrealistic to talk about what ought to be and while it may be expedient to base actions on how people actually behave instead of how they should behave, we still need to hold our leaders to an ethical/moral leadership standard; we still need to hold a view of what this nation ought to be. If we do not, we become complicit in their ruinous behavior. “A man without ethics is a wild beast loosed upon this world.” (Albert Camus)

The ethical character of a leader demands knowledge, probity and a genuine desire not for self-glory but for the good of the political community and public. Unless the leader’s character is ethical, the behavior cannot be ethical. Being a leader does not mean pandering to every popular prejudice, rumor or myth as too many “leaders” are doing today. Excellence in character demands a person who habitually practices the public virtues of wisdom; prudence; justice; fortitude; courage; liberality; magnificence; magnanimity; temperance. Before supporting someone, ask yourself if they display these elements of virtuous character? “Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

But we can’t put leadership all on our “official” leaders. Democracies demand citizen leaders who inform themselves about the issues, deliberate about what course of action we should take as a nation and voice their opinions. A good citizen participates in the affairs of the state and sets aside his/her private concerns in order to attend to the public duty of promoting the common good. Citizenship is not just a passive legal distinction. Citizenship demands the active exercise of leadership.

Too many abdicate their leadership duty by deferring to others to decide what they should think or do. For all the discussion of freedom, too many rely on the opinions of others to substitute for their own. A good citizen must be more concerned about promoting the common good and general welfare than always feathering his/her own nest. “No democracy can exist unless each citizen is as capable of outrage at injustice to another as he is to outrage at an injustice to himself. The salvation of the community is the common business of them all.” (Aristotle) Do we measure up? Are we clear thinking, civically engaged citizens?

Being a good citizen means knowing something about the issues and this knowing must be based on factual data and evidence not posts on Twitter or Facebook. Being a good citizen demands skill at rational, evidence-based deliberation. Being a good citizen demands that our public behavior is based on such deliberative outcomes. Such citizenship is not common today but we must not loose sight of what good citizenship entails and demand it.

Good citizenship does not mean constantly roaring about freedom as the only political value. We have a political community to provide for public goods, regulate the harmful conduct of others, deal with negative externalities, promote common endeavors and provide protection, order and justice to citizens. The freedom that too many talk about means having no constraints and doing exactly what one pleases which produces chaos, confusion and conflict. Contradictorily, many of these freedom fanatics support authoritarian leaders who would deny freedom. But rational thought is not a characteristic of these fanatics.

Let us embrace once again our commitment to be led only by ethical, thoughtful leaders. Let us embrace once again our personal obligation to be citizen leaders. Let us remember as John Quincy Adams said: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in political theory, ethics and philosophy at Montana Tech. He has published and given numerous presentations in the areas of deliberative and discursive democracy, ethical discourse and promoting democratic values and leadership in society. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

