Guest view: Christmastime in Butte is a political lesson for us all

Butte during the holidays is a sight for sore eyes. As a child, I remember the anticipation and excitement of family and friends gathering at my mom’s house. The walls seemed to expand as more people arrived. But one memory stands out. One day around the holidays, I came out of my room and there was mom, sitting at the kitchen table with a stranger, a traveling salesman…eating a doughnut and drinking coffee. When I asked her later why she had let him in, she said, “He was probably hungry. I wanted coffee; he probably wanted some, too.”

We never saw him again but it’s a memory that has stuck with me for decades because it demonstrates what it means to look out for each other. It reminds me why I am honored to lead the Democratic Party in Montana. We are the party of the people. We are practical, inclusive, and proactive. We talk to our neighbors, identify the issues, and take action to protect and support our community.

In a time of unsettling divisiveness in our state and nation, I believe that we are Montanans first. We don’t hesitate to help someone push a car out of a snowy ditch, whether they’re our best friend or a stranger. And at the end of the day, we all want the same things — a place to call home, a good job to support ourselves and our family, and opportunities for our kids that are better than our own.

Lowering health care costs, like prescription drugs, ensuring access to a good education for our kids, preserving our hunting and fishing heritage, and holding our elected officials accountable. These are kitchen table issues that we can unite around.

In 2021, Democrats delivered on these key issues — securing money to support Montanan families and businesses recovering from the pandemic, ensuring educational opportunities and investing in infrastructure for our kids, funding the revitalization of highways and bridges, and preserving Montana’s beautiful open lands.

In fact, Senator Jon Tester was the only member of the Montana congressional delegation to vote for the pandemic recovery funds for families, small businesses, and communities in Montana. Even through a rough few years — with chaotic politics and a deadly pandemic — Montana Democrats have not forgotten what it means to be part of a community. Just like Christmastime in Butte, we do not leave our friends and neighbors behind in hard times.

But it doesn’t mean Montanans aren’t without our respectful disagreements. Growing up with five brothers and a sister, there were times we fought like cats and dogs, but at the end of the day, we would always have each other’s backs. That, to me, is what it means to be a Montanan — whether a hundred years ago or today.

Politics aside, we know what it means to be a good neighbor. At my mom’s Christmas table, there was plenty of food to go around like deer, elk, kielbasa, pies, and povitica. And there was always enough — for family, friends, and people who had nowhere else to go.

So, as we move from 2021 to 2022, I hope you enjoy the company of your friends, family, and neighbors, and celebrate what it means to be a Montanan as we all work together to make things better for the next generation of Montanans.

Sheila Hogan is the executive director of the Montana Democratic Party. While she resides in Helena, her heart refuses to leave Butte.

