Guest view: Child tax credit is vital

The CTC is a game-changer. Critical improvements to the CTC passed in the American Rescue Plan Act, which Senator Tester supported, include expanding eligibility to low-income families and allowing monthly payments. For qualifying parents with a four-year-old, it means $300 a month. Approximately 198,000 of Montana’s children are currently receiving monthly payments through the CTC.

The credit can help cover roughly 40 percent of average monthly child care costs, or it could equal up to a month’s worth of food for a child. Data shows that parents are using the credit to pay for essentials, like rent, utilities, and educational opportunities. Another essential feature is its potential to support employment, as many can now afford child care or better transportation, making them more likely to find and keep a job.

Early data on the impact of the CTC is promising. Recent research shows the CTC payments are reducing food insecurity, which is strongly associated with short and long-term health outcomes. The credit is projected to cut child poverty by nearly half across the U.S and is already having a positive impact on rural communities.