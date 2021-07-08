Guest view: Change is needed on the PSC

The Legislative Audit Division report released in late May on the Department of Public Service Regulation was fraught with violations.

It was a financial-compliance audit to determine if the agency’s financial operations were properly conducted for the FY ending June 30, 2020. They found many concerns and offered recommendations for correction.

The Legislative Audit Committee met June 7 and was able to question the new Public Service Commission leadership on the startling audit findings.

Anyone who followed energy regulation in Montana knew there were major problems in the management of the PSC over the last four years. In 2020, when I was chair of Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee, I asked the committee if we could do a deep dive study into how it should be oversighted.

They agreed, and for over a year we studied the origin, function and best practices for the Legislature to exercise its role over the PSC. We filed a report for future legislatures on our findings before the last session.