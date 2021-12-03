Guest view: Century-old 'Teapot Dome' scandal isn't over

A century ago, in the infamous "Teapot Dome" scandal, Interior Secretary Albert Fall took bribes to sell oil leases in Wyoming and California to wealthy friends at below market rates. Fall was convicted and sent to jail, so people thought the scandal was over. But, in truth, the scandal continues to harm the public to this day.

The most damaging part of the Teapot Dome scandal — selling federal oil and gas leases and deposits far below market value — has never stopped. Interior policies shortchange the American people today at least as much, if not more, than their grandparents were a hundred years ago.

This fiscal irresponsibility has robbed the federal treasury and state and local governments where production occurs of untold billions upon billions of dollars. Those dollars are diverted into ill-gotten gains for speculators and windfall profits for wealthy investors and oil and gas executives. Research shows that this improper transfer of public wealth into private hands does not increase oil and gas production or jobs and does not lower energy prices for consumers.

Interior fails to require sufficient bonds to ensure that well sites are properly reclaimed and shuttered. Abandoned wells leak methane and other toxic substances—endangering the climate and public health. The public is left holding the tab for cleaning up the mess. Further, excessive leasing of federal lands has left vast tracts of land with no oil and gas production. These dormant leases reduce public uses for recreation, wildlife, and other sustainable activities and deny the public the full benefits that flow from those uses.

To its credit, the Biden Administration published a report suggesting a pathway to finally ending the century-long scandal of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal oil and gas program. If proposed and adopted by rule, the potential pathway would involve:

• Raising royalty rates on future production to levels consistent with higher state and the private sector rates,

• Updating lease bids and rental rates to discourage speculative leasing.

• Publicly identifying bidders and requiring qualifications for carrying out oil and gas development,

• Better planning to ensure that oil and gas leasing does not interfere with outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat and other sustainable uses.

• Avoiding leasing lands with with little oil and gas potential, and

• Increasing bond levels to ensure that industry pays for adequate environmental cleanup after production ceases.

These possible changes would — for the first time ever — bring fiscal responsibility to the federal oil and gas program and curtail waste, fraud, and abuse.

Some environmental leaders express disappointment that the report does not do more to address climate change. It largely leaves climate issues to another day. However, the importance of ending the century-long scandal of irresponsibility in federal oil and gas program should not be underestimated. The recommendations in the report, if implemented, would advance the public interest in the oil and gas program in unprecedented ways.

Oil and gas interests do not want their windfall profits and speculative gains to end. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) accuses the Biden Administration of wanting to “shut down American oil and gas production” when energy prices for consumers are increasing. However, Barrasso is not hurling the same accusation at oil and gas states — his own Wyoming plus including plus California, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and Utah — that charge much higher royalties than the 12.5% federal rate. Texas, the largest oil producer, has levied 25% royalties for forty years without adverse impacts on oil and gas production.

As to current energy prices, the report’s suggestions are irrelevant because they would generally apply to future leases and new oil and gas production years from now. Even if the proposals applied immediately, extensive research indicates the proposed changes would not impact production, prices, or jobs. The industry is simply making noise to protect their unjustified subsidies.

Ending the disastrous Teapot Dome policies is a cause worthy of public support.

