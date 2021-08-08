Guest view: Celebrating National Health Center week and recognizing great care

As the executive director and physician at the SWMTCHC, I believe that community health centers are not just healers, they are innovators that look beyond medical charts to address factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, poor nutrition, and unemployment. SWMTCHC provides the health care I want for my family. Health centers are a critical piece of health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for all people. And when our communities needed us most this past year, we served communities through telehealth, drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics while still ensuring our patients can access needed healthcare.

Community Health Centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively health centers are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system.

Long-term and stable funding for Community Health Centers ensures we keep our doors open and close the growing access gap for medically vulnerable communities. I am deeply grateful that Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines have shown leadership in supporting legislation to protect health centers from losing funding.

To celebrate National Health Center Week our center would like to recognize all who have supported and collaborated with SWMTCHC. I want to personally thank all our patients. And as we have for the past four decades, we will be here when you need us.

Shawna Yates is a doctor of osteopathy and executive director of the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

