Guest view: Catastrophic wildfire requires forest management

Last year was a historically destructive wildfire season. While we haven’t yet seen the end of 2021, nationally 64 large fires have burned over 3 million acres. The economic damage caused by wildfire in 2020 is estimated at $150 billion. The loss of communities, loss of life, impacts on health, and untold environmental damage to our watersheds — not to mention the pumping of climate-changing carbon into the atmosphere — are devastating.

We are the National Association of Forest Service Retirees and are pleased that much of the American public and Congress seem supportive of action to alter our current terrible path to continuing wildfire disasters.

We are, however, dismayed at the proliferation of misinformation about what can be done about wildfires. More work is needed to address many issues within the wildland-urban interface (in which people live in proximity to forestlands) and, of course, the national and global priority of climate change. Alongside this work, reducing fuels by thinning forests followed by prescribed burning—especially in our western mixed conifer and ponderosa pine forests — is essential. Such work must be increased quickly on a landscape scale if we are to even begin to save our forests and communities.