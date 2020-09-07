Guest view: Butte Mutual Aid network connects needs, volunteers

With COVID-19 back on the march in Butte, we are grateful for our community’s spirit of solidarity. Signs along our streets, “Butte Strong” and “We’re in This Together,” demonstrate the community’s commitment to support those most vulnerable among us.
While our local agencies, churches, and schools shoulder much of the load to help people get through this pandemic, there also is a role for neighbor-to-neighbor support networks. Fortunately, community members are stepping up to help in a variety of ways.
One way to lend a hand — or to request assistance — is to get involved in the Butte Mutual Aid Network (www.buttemutualaid.org.) Established this spring by the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) with the support of many local partners, including the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and Montana Tech, among others, the network connects people in need of help with people who are able to lend a hand.
COVID-19 affects Butte community members in a variety of ways, and our goal is to reduce their struggles, aid in community solutions, and help protect people who are most at risk. Through our website and phone hotline, volunteer helpers are matched with those who have asked for assistance. Aid provided by volunteers includes grocery shopping and delivery, companionship care, prescription pick up, student tutoring, or other specific tasks.
For example, one gentleman used the website to volunteer to provide companionship to someone who has been isolated. Around the same time, an elderly woman whose family was unable to visit due to the pandemic called the hotline asking for a virtual companion. Feeling lonely, she asked if someone could call her every now and then just to chat. The connection was made. Through the selflessness of one individual and the courage of another willing to ask for help, a new friendship was born.
Since April, dozens of Butte volunteers have stepped forward to help, while nearly 60 people have requested assistance through the website and hotline. Businesses have offered services, supplies, and hot meals. More than $6,000 has been donated by generous individuals and community organizations, all of which is used to provide direct financial support for families whose lives or livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic.
For a couple of months in late spring, there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow. Collectively, we breathed a sigh of relief and many tried to get back to normal. Requests for assistance to the mutual aid network dropped as did the number of active volunteers. In mid-August, county health officials determined that the disease is spreading through community transmission. As case numbers have increased, the need for neighbor-to-neighbor assistance is rising once again. Clearly, we can’t let down our guard.
To lend a hand or ask for assistance, go to www.buttemutualaid.org. Or call the mutual aid hotline at 494-8688, a service provided by NCAT. Together, we can keep Butte strong and help those most in need.
Maryssa Fenwick is an AmeriCorps member at NCAT. Steve Thompson is NCAT’s Executive Director.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!