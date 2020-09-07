Guest view: Butte Mutual Aid network connects needs, volunteers

For example, one gentleman used the website to volunteer to provide companionship to someone who has been isolated. Around the same time, an elderly woman whose family was unable to visit due to the pandemic called the hotline asking for a virtual companion. Feeling lonely, she asked if someone could call her every now and then just to chat. The connection was made. Through the selflessness of one individual and the courage of another willing to ask for help, a new friendship was born.

Since April, dozens of Butte volunteers have stepped forward to help, while nearly 60 people have requested assistance through the website and hotline. Businesses have offered services, supplies, and hot meals. More than $6,000 has been donated by generous individuals and community organizations, all of which is used to provide direct financial support for families whose lives or livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic.