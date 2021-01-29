Guest view: Budget cuts to impact Montana’s most vulnerable citizens

That is why it is incredibly worrisome that some of the earliest actions on the state budget were to cut $1 billion from health care services. These are the same services that bore the brunt of the cuts from 2017.

Our shelters are here to serve and assist people experiencing homelessness in our communities, but we cannot do it alone. We need our representatives at all levels to understand that cutting services — again — will ripple out. Some are lucky enough to never see the impacts, but we do. We see it every day in our numbers but also in the stories we hear from our clients.

The reasons Montanans experience homelessness are as diverse as our state landscape: seniors on fixed incomes who can no longer afford to pay rent, neighbors with substance and mental health difficulties who lost housing and case management support due to budget cuts, families headed by parents whose rents increase substantially more than their wages, women and children fleeing violent homes, or teens aging out of the foster care system with no place to go.

We cannot afford a repeat of the devastating decisions made in 2017 this year. Further deep cuts to services — like the ones currently proposed — would be the equivalent of taking away the firefighters that are fighting the fires in our communities.

Amy Allison Thompson at the Poverello Center, Casey Dunning at Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Jim Hicks at Hope Rescue Mission, Brayton and Syd Erickson at Butte Rescue Mission, Sandi Filipowicz at YWCA Great Falls, Cindy Weese at YWCA Missoula, and Jenifer Gursky at YWCA Helena plead with the 2021 Montana Legislature to reverse these damaging cuts. Our clients, volunteers, and staff are already stretched thin to make it through this incredibly challenging year. Don’t make it worse.

