Guest view: Brown trout on the Big Hole need help

There are some wonderful small projects being completed by the Big Hole Watershed Committee to restore and increase natural water storage. These admirable efforts are still not enough to counter the devastating effects of persistent drought in such a large watershed area. I believe we still need at least one large off-stream storage project, and the Pattengail Creek site near Wise River has previously been documented (1983 legislative effort) to be a safe site for a new dam, however the cost was not considered to balance out with the perceived need.

Well, here we are in 2020, the overall demand has increased and the tourism industry continues to skyrocket to levels never heard of before. It is time to champion a project that will benefit all of southwest Montana. It would be so gratifying to see one of our political candidates make an effort to help support such a project.

We are currently entering the fall spawning time for Big Hole Brown trout and the current water flows are without a doubt, suboptimal conditions for spawning. It would be great if Montana FWP would make some quick decisions to start some river section closures during spawning, a decision that would clarify they are truly an effective ally of trout.

In the meantime anglers should not pursue fish that are sitting on their spawning beds, avoid walking on spawning beds, play fish quickly and release gently, and avoid fishing on stretches of river where flows are suboptimal (less than 300cfs). It may be legal to fish during the spawn, but is it ethical? I guess that depends on the angler and where you fish. Honor should transcend the law. This is about treating the wild trout fishery with respect and I'm sure the trout will greatly appreciate less pressure during spawning time. We all need to be diligent in our efforts to protect and preserve this irreplaceable and precious trout population.

Dr. Paul Siddoway is a Butte physician, avid fly fisherman and adamant supporter of conservation measures on the Big Hole River.

