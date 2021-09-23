Guest view: Broadwater County Attorney Swanson offers thanks after Barrus verdict

We are grateful the jury has reached its verdict and we have achieved justice in the State v. Lloyd Barrus trial. This result would not have been possible without the dedication and cooperation of a very large team of law enforcement officers, attorneys, support staff, county officials, family members, and help from many other agencies and jurisdictions.
We want to take a moment to thank the many people who contributed to this victory, but we know we cannot possibly thank everyone who supported us through this journey.
Jodi Moore, the widow of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore said, “Thank you to the jury, as they were the people who held the decision in their hands. Thank you to the countless people who supported our family since the day we lost Mason. And thank you to Mason for being the man that you were, and for being the thin blue line that stood between evil and all of us on that night.”
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan concurred, saying, “I am very proud of the hard work we saw from the prosecution team, the investigators, and the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to stop these men on that night. Thank you so much to the kind folks of Butte for welcoming us, and for Butte Silver Bow Sheriff Lester and all of his officers for hosting and supporting us.”
The Broadwater County Attorney’s Office wishes to thank the following people who supported us from the very beginning:
Every member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudson and former Attorney General Tim Fox.
Department of Justice Trial and Appellate Team, including Dan Guzynski, Stephanie Robles, Brant Light, Mary Cochenour, Maggie Sowisdral, Tia Corwin, Jennifer Adkins, Mike Wellenstein, Mark Fowler, and Tammy Plubell.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst and former Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks.
Department of Criminal Investigation leaders and agents: John Sullivan, Jeremy Ewan, Anthony Poppler, Lee Johnson, John Strandell, and many others.
Law Enforcement Agency Partners: Montana Highway Patrol, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis & Cark County Sheriff’s Office, Butte Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office, Anaconda-Deer Lodge Sheriff’s Office, Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Granite County Sheriff’s Office, and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
Montana State Crime Lab expert Lynnette Lancon and an entire team of analysts and supporters.
Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association for coordinating multiple agencies for trial security and transport.
Butte-Silver Bow Clerk of Court Tom Powers, Judge Whelan, Chief Executive Gallagher, and County Attorney Eileen Joyce for allowing us to use your courthouse and providing endless support for this trial.
Thank you to the Butte Silver Bow Council of Commissioners and Sheriff Ed Lester for financial support in bringing this case to trial.
Thank you to the Granite County Commissioners and Sheriff Scott Dunkerson for financial support in bringing this case to trial.
Thank you to the Broadwater County Commissioners Mike Delger, Darrel Folkvord, and Debi Randolph for your support through this long and expensive pre-trial and trial proceeding. This includes former County Commissioners Franklin Slifka and Laura Obert.
Broadwater County Attorney’s Office employees Shari Little, Brooke Dolan, and Jania Hatfield: Thank you for making this possible and for keeping the trains running during a long trial in another county.
Finally, we want to thank every law enforcement officer, dispatcher, first responder, detention officer, and especially their families for their involvement in this case. You put your lives on the line every day to serve the public. Most of you will never receive public recognition or see your name in the newspaper. We know each one of you and your contribution to this case. But only you and your families know the emotional and physical toll that it takes, yet you continue to serve. We could not do this without you.
Cory Swanson is the Broadwater County Attorney.