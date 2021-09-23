Guest view: Broadwater County Attorney Swanson offers thanks after Barrus verdict

We are grateful the jury has reached its verdict and we have achieved justice in the State v. Lloyd Barrus trial. This result would not have been possible without the dedication and cooperation of a very large team of law enforcement officers, attorneys, support staff, county officials, family members, and help from many other agencies and jurisdictions.

We want to take a moment to thank the many people who contributed to this victory, but we know we cannot possibly thank everyone who supported us through this journey.

Jodi Moore, the widow of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore said, “Thank you to the jury, as they were the people who held the decision in their hands. Thank you to the countless people who supported our family since the day we lost Mason. And thank you to Mason for being the man that you were, and for being the thin blue line that stood between evil and all of us on that night.”

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan concurred, saying, “I am very proud of the hard work we saw from the prosecution team, the investigators, and the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to stop these men on that night. Thank you so much to the kind folks of Butte for welcoming us, and for Butte Silver Bow Sheriff Lester and all of his officers for hosting and supporting us.”