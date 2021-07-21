Guest view: Broadband bill earned bipartisan support

I wrote the bill intentionally to create an even playing field and enable better internet service in rural and “gap” communities. I worked with many Democrats on SB 297 during the legislative session, but Kortum didn’t participate in the effort, never reached across the aisle and in fact, I can’t recall him ever even picking up the phone to chat about it. I sincerely appreciate him voting repeatedly for the bill; I also question his motives for attacking the bill now after supporting it during the session.

As the chair of the commission overseeing the implementation of SB 297 and the federal funding for broadband internet, I wanted an “A Team” of top legislators and executive branch officials working together on this issue. When the initial proposed commission membership included Kortum, I swapped him out for Rep. Katie Sullivan, a Missoula Democrat, instead. Unlike Kortum, Sullivan put a lot of work into the bipartisan internet effort during the session. She’s knowledgeable and committed to doing the hard work that lies ahead for our commission. I’m skeptical that it’s a coincidence Kortum supported the bill, then chose to publish his misleading column after he was replaced on the commission with someone more qualified.