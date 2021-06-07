Guest view: Board of Regents versus Montana Legislature

Under true bipartisanship, the outcome of any legislative bill should benefit the people being served, not the party of affiliation. What will the Montana Board of Regents have do to in order to retain full authority as provided for by the Montana Constitution?
Without litigation, the BOR must ensure the safety of our campus communities. They will need to develop new campus policy in order to comply with the mandate directed in House Bill 102. To do that would require full-service beer and wine in all campus outlets and declare the Curry Health Service facility a firearms-free zone. The result would be no firearms on campus. This solution is almost as ridiculous as HB 102.
With litigation and strong public support, the current BOR plan may well be the best approach. My remarks will be in support of two Missoulian guest columns previously provided by former Commissioner of Higher Education Sheila Stearns (May 14); and Dr. Douglas Coffin, former legislator and current faculty member at the University of Montana (May 19). Their combined contributions provided the framework for the following:
1. Article X of the Montana Constitution designates the BOR full authority to govern and manage the Montana University System.
2. Bundling HB 102, HB 112, HB 218 and HB 349 together will allow litigation to be collectively applied once BOR authority is determined.
Now the judicial branch can begin to rule on the matter. Since the state Supreme Court denied to take initial action and referred it to district court, this means the matter will be resolved in the lower court. Next, if necessary, the matter can be returned to the state Supreme Court for approval support. If this action is successful, full authority will be returned to the BOR. This will allow things to return to normal and hopefully the legislative and executive branches will have learned something and not make the same mistake again.
Sage advice: If it ain't broke don't fix it.
Kenneth A. Willett is a former University of Montana police chief (1977-2006) and president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (2004-2005).