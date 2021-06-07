Guest view: Board of Regents versus Montana Legislature

Now the judicial branch can begin to rule on the matter. Since the state Supreme Court denied to take initial action and referred it to district court, this means the matter will be resolved in the lower court. Next, if necessary, the matter can be returned to the state Supreme Court for approval support. If this action is successful, full authority will be returned to the BOR. This will allow things to return to normal and hopefully the legislative and executive branches will have learned something and not make the same mistake again.