Guest view: Blood donation is the gift of life

Did you know that when you donate one unit of blood you could save up to three lives? That’s a pretty powerful impact, yet, our state and local community is facing a very serious blood shortage. The need for blood continues to increase, but the number of donations has been on the decline for some time now.

There are reasons to be very concerned about the current supply of blood nationally and in the state of Montana, as the current blood supply is the lowest it has been in over a decade.

Americans need more than 45,000 units of blood daily; more than 16 million units of blood and blood products are transfused each year. But on average, only 3% of the U.S. population donates a year.

As part of National Blood Donor Month, I would like to share a reason for optimism. This blood emergency is pretty simple to end, as long as we donate blood and encourage our friends and loved ones to do the same.

To give blood, you can sign up for a donation appointment through the Vitalant here in Butte or search for a donation site on their website vitalant.org. Blood donations at Vitalant will stay within the Montana region and will provide this much-needed resource to your neighbors.

Donating takes less than 30 minutes and truly is the gift of life to someone in need

Maria Brown, MLS (ASCP) is the director of laboratory services at St. James Healthcare.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0