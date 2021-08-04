Guest view: BLM's move on American Prairie Reserve was right thing to do

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) did the right thing by advancing a long-standing request by American Prairie Reserve (APR) to allow bison to restore the health of 70,000 acres of public lands in Central Montana.
If you favor restoring the health of Montana’s lands and native wildlife then I encourage you to support the BLM’s Alternative B.
A few ranchers are understandably frustrated by the competition from bison and given the past grazing practices for livestock, I understand it. They have had exclusive public grazing in Central Montana for a century. Before APR began purchasing land on the free market and competing for federal grazing privileges the local ranchers had no competition for the public’s resource. From the ranching perspective, the sole purpose of these public lands has been to grow grass for cattle, end of story.
I support agriculture, but everyone needs to be reminded our public lands are intended to serve a broader purpose. BLM lands are managed under a ‘multiple-use’ mandate. That means consideration needs to be given for all possible uses whether grazing, conservation of habitat and native species, outdoor recreation, or energy production.
American Prairie Reserve is simply showing us these lands can serve other purposes for the public. In fact, the Bureau of Land Management’s analysis has concluded their plan creates more benefits for future generations than if these acres remained a cattle pasture.
First, the health of these lands will be improved. For more than ten thousand years bison were the dominant grazers of this prairie, long before cattle and other nonnative species showed up. They evolved with this landscape and they don’t prioritize grazing sensitive riparian areas the same way that introduced species like cattle do. Biologists have reams of evidence demonstrating that the diversity and richness of plants and animals improves when bison are restored to these lands. That’s good news for species like sage grouse.
Second, there are simply more opportunities for outdoor recreation with APR. Growing this bison herd is just one part of a larger effort to draw in more wildlife watchers, hunters and visitors to the region. And it’s starting to work. Last year, reservations for APR’s public campgrounds and yurts were up 200 percent compared to 2019. APR is increasingly popular with hunters because of their pro public access policies. Last year they enrolled over 64,000 acres of private lands in state’s block management system. The opportunity to observe bison, the dominant species of the North American prairies, in its traditional habitat are almost nonexistent. APR can foster that opportunity.
Lastly, the proposal won’t impact the ranching economy and it even adds a few jobs. This is consistent with how I view APR’s economic impact more generally. Although agriculture will continue to experience hardships from global markets and climate change, it will persist. APR can help diversify the economy by creating more outdoor opportunities and bringing in more people to experience the prairie. A study by the University of Montana from several years ago conservatively estimated if the Reserve continued to grow, nonresident spending could increase 67% from 2015 levels, and yield $56 million in additional economic output and nearly 700 new jobs.
Given the clear public benefits, the right course of action is approval of this plan. It’s time to dismiss the proprietary assumption that public lands in Central Montana are only reserved for cattle. Returning bison through APR’s proposal will make this landscape more productive and resilient as well as adding to the local economy.
Chris Marchion is a long-serving volunteer with the Anaconda Sportsmen Club and was inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2014.