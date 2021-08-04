Guest view: BLM's move on American Prairie Reserve was right thing to do

First, the health of these lands will be improved. For more than ten thousand years bison were the dominant grazers of this prairie, long before cattle and other nonnative species showed up. They evolved with this landscape and they don’t prioritize grazing sensitive riparian areas the same way that introduced species like cattle do. Biologists have reams of evidence demonstrating that the diversity and richness of plants and animals improves when bison are restored to these lands. That’s good news for species like sage grouse.

Second, there are simply more opportunities for outdoor recreation with APR. Growing this bison herd is just one part of a larger effort to draw in more wildlife watchers, hunters and visitors to the region. And it’s starting to work. Last year, reservations for APR’s public campgrounds and yurts were up 200 percent compared to 2019. APR is increasingly popular with hunters because of their pro public access policies. Last year they enrolled over 64,000 acres of private lands in state’s block management system. The opportunity to observe bison, the dominant species of the North American prairies, in its traditional habitat are almost nonexistent. APR can foster that opportunity.