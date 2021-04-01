Guest view: Bill would use savings from renewables to compensate for coal revenue

Renewable electricity from the wind and sun has become cheaper than coal-generated electrons — more than $0.009 per kilowatt hour cheaper because it creates no fuel or pollution control costs.
As the world adopts renewable power, revenue from coal taxes and royalties also declines. So, we’ll need revenue sources in addition to interest on the coal tax trust to sustain coal-revenue funded projects. Half of coal tax collections goes into the Constitutional Trust Fund. The other half goes to schools, the long-range building program, state parks, libraries, the Cultural and Aesthetics Trust, and several other important programs.
That is why we support HB646. It uses some of the savings experienced by consumers transitioning to renewable electricity to gradually replace lost coal revenue--$139,877,291/year by 2034.
Helena Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell introduced HB646. It also will make ~$955,185,000 of the energy cost savings available to provide a pension safety net and 2 years of job retraining. The retaining would be available for 2,109 Montana fossil fuel workers and 5,100 others in coal-impacted communities disadvantaged by the inevitable transition to cleaner power.
Consumers will not see an increase in their costs from the substitute electricity tax to fund these measures. The more than $0.009/kWh saving from cheaper electricity exceeds the $0.0075/kWh tax required to finance worker benefits and replenish coal revenue loss. It’ll be better than raising other taxes to replace lost coal revenue.
An average household uses 750 kWh of electricity each month. Thus, average transitioning users should save $7 to $15 a month, depending on how much cheaper renewable electricity is than coal-fired power. Since HB646 taxes reclaim less than 85% of that savings, revenue can be maintained, and benefits all paid for as energy costs subside.
The alternative to HB646 is to preserve coal jobs by prolonging mining. However, that jeopardizes several non-fossil-fuel based livelihoods. Farmers Union economists forecast that if we keep on burning too much coal, the resulting CO2-driven climate warming will continue drying out our farms, ranches, and disrupting tourism, sport fishing and ski industries resulting in 36,000 Montana jobs lost by mid-century.
Those lost jobs will far exceed the 7,209 jobs estimated to be saved by continuing the coal use making weird weather worse. HB646 considers all economic sectors by acknowledging the transition occurring to address climate disruption.
By forgoing only $1.88/month from savings in the average consumer’s energy bill until 2034, we can aid workers who must shift jobs as coal use ends while simultaneously preventing Montana farmland from drying so rapidly, and minimizing the impact on tourism, sport fishing and skiing. To ensure continued contribution to the Constitutional Trust and other coal tax programs, add to the $1.88, between $0.27/month in 2021 and $3.84/month by 2034 to gradually replace the tax on coal we are already paying in our light bills.
Those wishing to support HB646 are asked to help us find legislators from each party to cosponsor it, so this needed proposal will go forward with bi-partisan support, which we as ministers encourage.
This guest opinion is signed by: Tom Towe, a former Billings state senator who authored Montana’s coal tax and Constitutional coal tax trust; Russ Doty, an attorney and former Montana legislator living in Greeley, Colorado and the principal author of HB646; Rev. Ken Crouch, a retired UCC minister from Billings; Rev. Su DeBree, Methodist Minister (Ret.) from Helena; Rev. Val Colenso, Methodist minister living in East Helena; Rabbi (Ret.) Uri Barnea, living in Billings; Rev. Cheryl Stewart, UCC minister, living in Billings; Rev. Ira Robison, Methodist Minister (Ret.) living in Missoula; Rev. Amy Carter, UCC minister based in Billings; Rev. Marc Stewart, MT-NWy UCC Conference Minister; Fr. C. Hightower, SJ, St. Francis Xavier & St. Ignatius Mission.