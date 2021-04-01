Guest view: Bill would use savings from renewables to compensate for coal revenue

An average household uses 750 kWh of electricity each month. Thus, average transitioning users should save $7 to $15 a month, depending on how much cheaper renewable electricity is than coal-fired power. Since HB646 taxes reclaim less than 85% of that savings, revenue can be maintained, and benefits all paid for as energy costs subside.

The alternative to HB646 is to preserve coal jobs by prolonging mining. However, that jeopardizes several non-fossil-fuel based livelihoods. Farmers Union economists forecast that if we keep on burning too much coal, the resulting CO2-driven climate warming will continue drying out our farms, ranches, and disrupting tourism, sport fishing and ski industries resulting in 36,000 Montana jobs lost by mid-century.

Those lost jobs will far exceed the 7,209 jobs estimated to be saved by continuing the coal use making weird weather worse. HB646 considers all economic sectors by acknowledging the transition occurring to address climate disruption.